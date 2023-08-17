2023 East Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-4 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

East Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan September 2 L 30-3 Wolverines (-35.5) 53.5 2 Marshall September 9 L 31-13 Thundering Herd (-2.5) 43.5 3 @ Appalachian State September 16 L 43-28 Mountaineers (-7.5) 48.5 4 Gardner-Webb September 23 W 44-0 Pirates (-12.5) 51.5 5 @ Rice September 30 L 24-17 Owls (-3.5) 45.5 7 SMU October 12 L 31-10 Mustangs (-11.5) 49.5 8 Charlotte October 21 - - - View Full Table

East Carolina Last Game

The Pirates, in their most recent game, fell to the SMU Mustangs 31-10. Mason Garcia had 155 yards on 12-of-26 passing (46.2%) for the Pirates in that matchup against the Mustangs, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 12 carries for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the running game, Rahjai Harris totaled 33 rushing yards on 15 carries (2.2 yards per carry). He also had one catch for two yards. Chase Sowell grabbed seven balls for 120 yards (averaging 17.1 per catch) against the Mustangs.

East Carolina Betting Insights

East Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

