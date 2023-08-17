FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 East Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-4 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

East Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ MichiganSeptember 2L 30-3Wolverines (-35.5)53.5
2MarshallSeptember 9L 31-13Thundering Herd (-2.5)43.5
3@ Appalachian StateSeptember 16L 43-28Mountaineers (-7.5)48.5
4Gardner-WebbSeptember 23W 44-0Pirates (-12.5)51.5
5@ RiceSeptember 30L 24-17Owls (-3.5)45.5
7SMUOctober 12L 31-10Mustangs (-11.5)49.5
8CharlotteOctober 21---
East Carolina Last Game

The Pirates, in their most recent game, fell to the SMU Mustangs 31-10. Mason Garcia had 155 yards on 12-of-26 passing (46.2%) for the Pirates in that matchup against the Mustangs, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 12 carries for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the running game, Rahjai Harris totaled 33 rushing yards on 15 carries (2.2 yards per carry). He also had one catch for two yards. Chase Sowell grabbed seven balls for 120 yards (averaging 17.1 per catch) against the Mustangs.

East Carolina Betting Insights

  • East Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
