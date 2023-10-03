Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

On Sunday in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles are up against the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (64.7%)

Eagles vs Rams Point Spread

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -115 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Rams Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Eagles-Rams on October 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Eagles vs Rams Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +176 underdog at home.

Eagles vs Rams Betting Trends

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Eagles have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been three Eagles games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

The Rams have won twice against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Los Angeles has one win ATS (1-0-1) this season.

Two Rams games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

Eagles vs Rams Odds & Spread

