Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Championship Game - Jan. 26
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.
Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Eagles win (66.5%)
Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread
The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -102 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -120 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under
Eagles versus Commanders, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline
Washington is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -290 favorite at home.
Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Philadelphia went 11-6-0 during the regular season. It is 1-1-0 ATS in the playoffs.
- The Eagles have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year (regular season and playoffs).
- Out of 17 Eagles games during the regular season, seven went over the total. In the playoffs, they have exceeded the point total in one of two contests.
- Against the spread, the Commanders were 10-7-0 during the regular season and are 2-0-0 in the playoffs.
- Washington has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.
- The Commanders had 11 of their 17 games go over the point total in the regular season, and one of two in the playoffs.
Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PHI: (-290) | WAS: (+235)
- Spread: PHI: -6.5 (-102) | WAS: +6.5 (-120)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
