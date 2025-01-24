Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Championship Game - Jan. 26

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (66.5%)

Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -102 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -120 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under

Eagles versus Commanders, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -290 favorite at home.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia went 11-6-0 during the regular season. It is 1-1-0 ATS in the playoffs.

The Eagles have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year (regular season and playoffs).

Out of 17 Eagles games during the regular season, seven went over the total. In the playoffs, they have exceeded the point total in one of two contests.

Against the spread, the Commanders were 10-7-0 during the regular season and are 2-0-0 in the playoffs.

Washington has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

The Commanders had 11 of their 17 games go over the point total in the regular season, and one of two in the playoffs.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-290) | WAS: (+235)

PHI: (-290) | WAS: (+235) Spread: PHI: -6.5 (-102) | WAS: +6.5 (-120)

PHI: -6.5 (-102) | WAS: +6.5 (-120) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!