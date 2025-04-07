Dustin Johnson Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Dustin Johnson 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Johnson's odds to win the Masters are set at +8000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 26th and suggests an implied probability of 1.2%.

Dustin Johnson Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how DJ has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 T48 2022 T12 2021 MC 2020 1 2019 T2 2018 T10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Johnson won here in 2020 when the major was held in November; he set the scoring record in the process. He followed that up with a missed cut in 2021.

In total, Johnson has made 11 of 14 cuts and owns a sub-par scoring average of 71.80.

Dustin Johnson Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Johnson has just one top-25 finish on the LIV Tour in five starts.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T27 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T5 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV 54 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T31 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T44

Dustin Johnson 2025 Key Stats

Here are Johnson's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 309.8 12th Driving Accuracy 57.6% 23rd Greens in Regulation % 65.9% 38th Scrambling 52.2% 43rd Putting Average 1.65 38th

