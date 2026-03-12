Duquesne vs Rhode Island College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 7 seed Duquesne Dukes (17-14, 9-9 A-10) will hit the court in the A-10 tournament against the No. 10 seed Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 7-11 A-10), Thursday at 5 p.m. ET live on USA.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duquesne win (56.9%)

Duquesne is a 1.5-point favorite against Rhode Island on Thursday and the over/under is set at 138.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duquesne has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rhode Island has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Rhode Island covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Duquesne covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (31.2%).

The Dukes have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-5-0) than they have in home games (5-11-0).

Against the spread, the Rams have had better results away (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Duquesne is 8-10-0 this season.

Rhode Island's A-10 record against the spread is 7-11-0.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duquesne has won in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Dukes have been victorious 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

Rhode Island is 6-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Rams have gone 6-7 (46.2%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duquesne has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island Head-to-Head Comparison

Duquesne's +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per outing (234th in college basketball).

Tarence Guinyard's 16.9 points per game lead Duquesne and rank 160th in college basketball.

Rhode Island outscores opponents by two points per game (posting 70.2 points per game, 305th in college basketball, and conceding 68.2 per contest, 43rd in college basketball) and has a +60 scoring differential.

Tyler Cochran leads Rhode Island, averaging 14.8 points per game (318th in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game the Dukes average rank 197th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 30.7 per contest.

David Dixon's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Dukes and rank 453rd in college basketball play.

The 29.8 rebounds per game the Rams accumulate rank 291st in college basketball. Their opponents grab 29.9.

Cochran's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Rams and rank 269th in the nation.

Duquesne's 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 95.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 178th in college basketball.

The Rams rank 258th in college basketball with 94 points scored per 100 possessions, and 80th defensively with 91.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!