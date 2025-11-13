Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Duke Blue Devils playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Duke vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-180) | Virginia: (+152)

Duke: (-180) | Virginia: (+152) Spread: Duke: -4.5 (-105) | Virginia: +4.5 (-115)

Duke: -4.5 (-105) | Virginia: +4.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Virginia Betting Trends

Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Duke has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This season, seven of Duke's nine games have hit the over.

Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 10 Virginia games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Duke vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (54%)

Duke vs Virginia Point Spread

Virginia is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-115 odds), and Duke, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Duke vs Virginia Over/Under

Duke versus Virginia on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Duke vs Virginia Moneyline

The Duke vs Virginia moneyline has Duke as a -180 favorite, while Virginia is a +152 underdog.

Duke vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 35.2 26 29.1 91 56.1 9 Virginia 33.7 16 21.6 60 53.9 10

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

