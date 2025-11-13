Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Duke Blue Devils playing the Virginia Cavaliers.
Duke vs Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Duke: (-180) | Virginia: (+152)
- Spread: Duke: -4.5 (-105) | Virginia: +4.5 (-115)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Duke vs Virginia Betting Trends
- Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Duke has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- This season, seven of Duke's nine games have hit the over.
- Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Virginia is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 10 Virginia games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
Duke vs Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Devils win (54%)
Duke vs Virginia Point Spread
Virginia is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-115 odds), and Duke, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Duke vs Virginia Over/Under
Duke versus Virginia on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Duke vs Virginia Moneyline
The Duke vs Virginia moneyline has Duke as a -180 favorite, while Virginia is a +152 underdog.
Duke vs. Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Duke
|35.2
|26
|29.1
|91
|56.1
|9
|Virginia
|33.7
|16
|21.6
|60
|53.9
|10
Duke vs. Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
