Duke vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The No. 5-seed St. John's Red Storm (30-6) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (34-2) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET as the NCAA Tournament continues at Capital One Arena airing on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Duke vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (65%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's Duke-St. John's spread (Duke -6.5) or over/under (141.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

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Duke vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

St. John's is 21-15-0 ATS this year.

The Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they do in away games (8-3-0).

Against the spread, the Red Storm have had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Duke vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 29 games this year and has walked away with the win 27 times (93.1%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Devils have come away with a win 25 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

St. John's has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. St. John's has finished 2-3 in those games.

The Red Storm have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +220 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 73.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +680 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.9 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (third in college basketball).

Duke's leading scorer, Cameron Boozer, ranks ninth in the nation averaging 22.4 points per game.

St. John's +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.1 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

St. John's leading scorer, Zuby Ejiofor, is 197th in college basketball, averaging 16.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 11.1 boards on average. They collect 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.4 per outing.

Boozer is 11th in college basketball action with 10.3 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The 34.9 rebounds per game the Red Storm accumulate rank 44th in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 30.5 their opponents pull down.

Ejiofor tops the Red Storm with 7.3 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball).

Duke scores 107.8 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 82.9 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Red Storm score 100.6 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball), while giving up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

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