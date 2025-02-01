Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) will look to continue a 14-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) on February 1, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (85.7%)

Duke is a 13.5-point favorite against North Carolina on Saturday and the total has been set at 148.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina has covered seven times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils have a worse record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-1-0).

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have been better at home (4-6-0) than on the road (2-5-0).

Duke is 6-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

North Carolina has two ACC wins against the spread this season.

Duke vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 16 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -1408 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina has gone 1-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Tar Heels have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 93.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +409 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's 19.9 points per game lead Duke and rank 18th in the country.

North Carolina puts up 81.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per outing (301st in college basketball). It has a +120 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.5 points per game.

RJ Davis is ranked 85th in the country with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

The Blue Devils record 37.2 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 26.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.6 boards per game.

Flagg's eight rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 73rd in college basketball play.

The Tar Heels pull down 34.4 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Seth Trimble averages 5.4 rebounds per game (477th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

Duke ranks eighth in college basketball with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 79.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tar Heels rank 83rd in college basketball averaging 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 210th, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!