Duke vs Indiana State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) on November 14, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Indiana State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Indiana State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (97.9%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Duke-Indiana State matchup (in which Duke is a 37.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 163.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Duke vs. Indiana State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke went 25-14-0 ATS last season.

Indiana State went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

When playing at home last season, the Blue Devils sported a worse record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-2-0).

The Sycamores were better against the spread on the road (7-6-0) than at home (6-6-0) last year.

Duke vs. Indiana State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke was the 11th-best squad in college basketball in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points allowed (62.8) last season.

Duke was the 24th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last year.

Last season Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in committing them (8.9 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Indiana State ranked 36th in the country with 80.1 points per contest last year, but on defense it lagged behind, allowing 79.5 points per game (18th-worst in college basketball).

Indiana State pulled down 32.3 boards per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Indiana State delivered 15.7 assists per game, which ranked them 53rd in the nation.

Indiana State committed 13.5 turnovers per game (17th-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.3 turnovers per game (176th-ranked).

