NCAAF

Duke vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Bowl 2025

The Duke Blue Devils will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in college football action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Duke vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Duke: (-120) | Arizona State: (+100)
  • Spread: Duke: -1.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +1.5 (-110)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Duke has beaten the spread seven times in 13 games.
  • Duke owns an ATS record of 5-4 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.
  • Out of 13 Duke games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.
  • Arizona State's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-6-0.
  • Arizona State's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 3-2.
  • Arizona State has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Duke vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is the underdog by 1.5 points against Duke. Arizona State is -110 to cover the spread, and Duke is -110.

Duke vs Arizona State Over/Under

The over/under for the Duke versus Arizona State game on Dec. 31 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Duke vs Arizona State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Duke-Arizona State, Duke is the favorite at -120, and Arizona State is +100.

Duke vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Duke34.01528.711456.013
Arizona State24.78923.05151.612

Duke vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Game time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: El Paso, Texas
  • Stadium: Sun Bowl

