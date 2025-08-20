2025 Duke Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A game against Elon, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 28 is how the Duke Blue Devils' 2025 season is scheduled to commence. As for the remainder of the Blue Devils' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Duke 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Elon Aug. 28 - - - 2 Illinois Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Tulane Sept. 13 - - - 4 North Carolina State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Syracuse Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ California Oct. 4 - - - 8 Georgia Tech Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Duke 2025 Schedule Insights

Duke is facing the 22nd-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

The Blue Devils are playing the 37th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

Duke is playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Blue Devils will go up against nine teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Duke will play 10 games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Duke Betting Insights (2024)

Duke went 8-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Blue Devils games.

Duke won all four of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

