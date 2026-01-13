NHL
Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Dallas Stars.
Ducks vs Stars Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3) vs. Dallas Stars (26-10-9)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: TNT
Ducks vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)
Ducks vs Stars Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +220 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -280.
Ducks vs Stars Over/Under
- The Ducks-Stars matchup on Jan. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Ducks vs Stars Moneyline
- Anaheim is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -110 underdog on the road.