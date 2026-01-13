Ducks vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Dallas Stars.

Ducks vs Stars Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3) vs. Dallas Stars (26-10-9)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Ducks vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-110) Stars (-110) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)

Ducks vs Stars Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +220 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -280.

Ducks vs Stars Over/Under

The Ducks-Stars matchup on Jan. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Ducks vs Stars Moneyline

Anaheim is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -110 underdog on the road.

