NHL
Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ducks vs Sharks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (21-15-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-17-3)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-194)
|Sharks (+160)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (60.9%)
Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Ducks. The Sharks are -144 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +118.
Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Sharks on Dec. 29, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Sharks, Anaheim is the favorite at -194, and San Jose is +160 playing on the road.