Drake Maye Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills and their 25th-ranked passing defense (227.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Maye for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Maye this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Maye vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 221.36

221.36 Projected Passing TDs: 0.98

0.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.19

25.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has piled up 149.8 fantasy points in 2024 (15.0 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 47 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Maye has generated 50.4 fantasy points (16.8 per game), as he's compiled 662 yards on 65-of-90 passing with three touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 99 rushing yards on 14 carries with one TD.

Maye has compiled 80.2 fantasy points (16.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 109-of-154 throws for 1,128 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 150 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 20.8 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye let down his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he managed only 2.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.