Drake London Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London will match up with the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (221.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Considering London for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Drake London Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.55

85.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (88th overall), posting 119.7 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

In his last three games, London has amassed 250 yards and one score on 16 catches (25 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 33.0 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during that stretch.

London has been targeted 49 times, with 29 receptions for 410 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 67.0 fantasy points (13.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of London's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the New England Patriots, when he caught nine balls on 14 targets for 118 yards with three touchdowns, good for 29.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.7 points) last week against the Arizona Cardinals, catching three balls for 27 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Rams have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

