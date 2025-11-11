Drake London Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Wide receiver Drake London faces a matchup against the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake London Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.10

79.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, London is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (47th overall), putting up 105.1 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

In his last three games, London has put up 52.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game), as he's hauled in 19 passes on 32 targets for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

London has posted 91.2 fantasy points (18.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 37 passes on 58 targets for 532 yards and six touchdowns.

The high point of London's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he tallied 29.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 118 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching three passes on four targets for 49 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed only two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by 13 players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.