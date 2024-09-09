Drake London 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London picked up 1.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 12th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 105.4 142 41 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 169.7 60 10

Drake London 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London put up a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 10 receptions, 172 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 1.5 3 2 15 0

Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how London's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Drake London 110 69 905 2 16 Kyle Pitts 90 53 667 3 5 Bijan Robinson 86 58 487 4 10 Darnell Mooney 61 31 414 1 7

