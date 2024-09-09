Drake London 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London picked up 1.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 12th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Drake London Key Fantasy Stats
Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|105.4
|142
|41
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|169.7
|60
|10
Drake London 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London put up a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 10 receptions, 172 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|1.5
|3
|2
|15
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how London's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Drake London
|110
|69
|905
|2
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|90
|53
|667
|3
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|86
|58
|487
|4
|10
|Darnell Mooney
|61
|31
|414
|1
|7
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.