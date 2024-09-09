menu item
NFL

Drake London 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Drake London 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London picked up 1.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 12th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Check out London's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points105.414241
2024 Projected Fantasy Points169.76010

Drake London 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London put up a season-high 19.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 10 receptions, 172 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers1.532150

Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how London's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Drake London11069905216
Kyle Pitts905366735
Bijan Robinson8658487410
Darnell Mooney613141417

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

