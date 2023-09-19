Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | DET: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | DET: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | DET: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | DET: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Caleb Ferguson (Dodgers) - 7-3, 2.77 ERA vs Miguel Diaz (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Caleb Ferguson (7-3) versus the Tigers and Diaz. Ferguson and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Ferguson's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). Diaz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers have not been a moneyline underdog when Diaz starts this season.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -250 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -125 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being +104.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Tigers on September 19, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 75, or 63.6%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 82 of 141 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 78-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 47-69 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.5% of those games).

Detroit has gone 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (50%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-73-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have put together a 76-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 167 hits, batting .308 this season with 77 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .338/.417/.574 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .991.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Max Muncy is batting .210 with a .491 slugging percentage and 100 RBI this year.

Muncy heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Will Smith is batting .263 with a .362 OBP and 72 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has a team-high slugging percentage (.446) while leading the Tigers in hits (131). He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 64th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter has 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks while batting .291. He's slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Matt Vierling has put up a team-high .333 on-base percentage.

Zach McKinstry has 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .229.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Head to Head

9/18/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/1/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/30/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/29/2022: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

