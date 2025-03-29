Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-0) vs. Detroit Tigers (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-210) | DET: (+176)

LAD: (-210) | DET: (+176) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | DET: +1.5 (-114)

LAD: -1.5 (-105) | DET: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Roki Sasaki versus the Tigers and Reese Olson. Sasaki helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sasaki's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Olson pitched his team finished 13-10-0 against the spread. Olson's team went 6-8 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.4%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Tigers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-210) and Detroit as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Tigers are -114 to cover, and the Dodgers are -105.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Tigers on March 29 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers won in 99, or 65.6%, of the 151 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Los Angeles won 26 of 36 games when listed as at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 49 of the 100 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (49%).

Detroit went 1-2 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer (33.3%).

The Tigers played in 164 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-79-5).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani had 197 base hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .646 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 130 hits, an OBP of .372, plus a slugging percentage of .491.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene racked up an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.

Gleyber Torres slugged .378 while batting .257.

Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks a season ago.

Kerry Carpenter hit .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Dodgers vs Tigers Head to Head

3/28/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 3/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2024: 11-9 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-9 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/12/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/19/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/18/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/1/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/30/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!