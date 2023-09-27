Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-100)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | COL: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | COL: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

LAD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-1, 5.13 ERA vs Noah Davis (Rockies) - 0-3, 8.77 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Davis (0-3, 8.77 ERA). Sheehan's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sheehan's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Davis' starts. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for four Davis starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -220 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+126 to cover), and Los Angeles is -152 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on September 27 has an over/under of 12.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 126 games this year and have walked away with the win 80 times (63.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 21-8 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 84 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 81-68-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 36.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (51-88).

Colorado has a record of 8-46 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (14.8%).

The Rockies have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-84-1).

The Rockies have gone 76-78-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 176 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Betts has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .982. He has a slash line of .336/.413/.569 this season.

Among qualifiers, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Max Muncy has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.337/.486.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 117 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up a team-high OBP (.327), while leading the Rockies in hits (132). He's batting .243 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Jones has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .289.

Elias Diaz is batting .267 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/26/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/26/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/13/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 8/12/2023: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/11/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/10/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 10/5/2022: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/28/2023: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/27/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 10/4/2022: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!