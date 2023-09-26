Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 11:30 AM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-99)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-230) | COL: (+190)

LAD: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 10-4, 3.97 ERA vs Chase Anderson (Rockies) - 0-6, 5.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (10-4) for the Dodgers and Anderson (0-6) for the Rockies. Miller's team is 12-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Anderson starts, the Rockies are 8-7-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 7-7 in Anderson's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (74.6%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +190, and Los Angeles is -230 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +130 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -156.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Rockies game on September 26, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 79, or 63.7%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -230 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 83 of 147 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 80-67-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 50-87 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Colorado has a record of 5-39 (11.4%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-83-1).

The Rockies are 75-77-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 174 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .410 and a slugging percentage of .590.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Betts has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .336/.411/.565 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .976.

Among all qualified, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy is batting .214 with a .488 slugging percentage and 103 RBI this year.

Muncy has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 117 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has an on-base percentage of .329 and has 132 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .245 and slugging .440.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .293.

His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 126th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Nolan Jones is batting .283 with 21 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

Elias Diaz is hitting .269 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Head to Head

8/13/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 8/12/2023: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/11/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/10/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 10/5/2022: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/28/2023: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/27/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/4/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/3/2023: 13-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

13-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 10/4/2022: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

