Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150)

LAD: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.00 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 1-0, 2.16 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 2.16 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Sugano's three starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-1 in Sugano's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (76.1%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Rockies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -310 favorite, while Colorado is a +250 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -182 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +150.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rockies contest on April 17 has been set at 9.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

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Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Los Angeles the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -310 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 18 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-12).

Colorado has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-0).

The Rockies are 12-7-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 27 hits and an OBP of .451, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .697. He's batting .409.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has six doubles, three home runs and five walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .254 with a .508 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker is batting .239 with a .350 OBP and 11 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a slugging percentage of .406, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .256 with a double, five home runs and two walks. He's slugging .628 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.338) and slugging percentage (.515), while pacing the Rockies in hits (17).

Troy Johnston has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .294.

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