Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | CIN: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | CIN: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-106) | CIN: +1.5 (-113)

LAD: -1.5 (-106) | CIN: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 9-9, 4.69 ERA

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers and Nick Martinez (9-9) for the Reds. Ohtani's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Reds have a 10-11-0 ATS record in Martínez's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Martínez's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (51%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -174 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Dodgers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -113.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Reds on July 30 is 9.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 35 of 54 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 44-62-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-28).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Cincinnati has a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 55-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.612) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualified, he ranks 113th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .423 this season while batting .325 with 48 walks and 52 runs scored.

Andy Pages has 19 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Pages brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .484 and has 116 hits, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .239 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .301.

His batting average ranks 119th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 128th in slugging.

Matt McLain has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks while batting .219.

Austin Hays is hitting .281 with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/17/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2024: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/30/2023: 9-0 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

