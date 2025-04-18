Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6) vs. Texas Rangers (12-7)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TEX: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 2-1, 1.23 ERA vs Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 4.30 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jacob Anthony deGrom. Yamamoto's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in deGrom's starts. The Rangers have not been a moneyline underdog when deGrom starts this season.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.2%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -144 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rangers. The Dodgers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -137.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Rangers on April 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-4 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 20 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have a 5-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 19 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-0).

The Rangers have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of .930, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. He has a .288 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles with 20 hits. He is batting .263 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Markus Lynn Betts has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .292 OBP and 16 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has five doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 106th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager leads his team with 19 hits and a .368 on-base percentage, with a team-high .516 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .306.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Smith has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .342.

Jonah Heim has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .256.

