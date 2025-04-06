Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-2)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | PHI: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)

LAD: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Tyler Glasnow (1-0) against the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez. Glasnow helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Glasnow's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Sanchez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Phillies covered. The Phillies have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Sanchez starts this season.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.8%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Phillies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-126) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Dodgers are +132 to cover, and the Phillies are -160.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Phillies on April 6, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with eight wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Philadelphia has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total two times this season for a 2-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered 75% of their games this season, going 6-2-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has five home runs and a walk while hitting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .268 and a slugging percentage of .641.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of .990, fueled by an OBP of .422 and a team-best slugging percentage of .568 this season. He's batting .297.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Mookie Betts has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .630 this season.

Michael Conforto has eight hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .308 with six extra-base hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated a team-best OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.710), and leads the Phillies in hits (nine, while batting .290).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Edmundo Sosa leads his team with an .813 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .563 with an on-base percentage of .588.

Bryson Stott is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Nick Castellanos has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .259.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/11/2023: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/10/2023: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

