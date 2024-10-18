Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 5 on Oct. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NLCS is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | NYM: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | NYM: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | NYM: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 10-3, 2.90 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) versus the Mets and David Peterson (10-3, 2.90 ERA). When Flaherty starts, his team is 16-14-0 against the spread this season. When Flaherty starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-8. The Mets have a 14-7-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets have a 4-3 record in Peterson's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.8%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Mets. The Dodgers are +126 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -152.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Mets on Oct. 18 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 147 games this season and have come away with the win 96 times (65.3%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 76-43 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 98 of their 169 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 88-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 31 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.3%).

New York has a record of 18-18 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (50%).

The Mets have played in 168 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-75-5).

The Mets have an 85-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Betts has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has a team-high slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .360 on-base percentage.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

