Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) vs. New York Mets (43-60)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-5, 4.98 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-5, 4.74 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Roki Sasaki (3-5) against the Mets and Sean Manaea (2-5). Sasaki and his team have a record of 5-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Sasaki's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Manaea's seven starts that had a set spread. The Mets have a 1-4 record in Manaea's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.4%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while New York is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. New York is -140 to cover.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mets, on July 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 63, or 63.6%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 49 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 102 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 46-56-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won nine of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (24.3%).

New York has played 14 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-50-6).

The Mets have collected a 45-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 102 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 26th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.333/.459.

Pages enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Max Muncy has 20 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Muncy enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated 83 hits with a .404 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .283 and slugging .539.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 11th in slugging.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .372 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Marcus Semien is batting .209 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

4/15/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/14/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/13/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/5/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!