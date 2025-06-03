Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-24) vs. New York Mets (38-22)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: TBS, SportsNet LA, and SNY

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 4-4, 3.52 ERA

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers and Tylor Megill (4-4) for the Mets. Kershaw and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Kershaw's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mets have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Megill's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in three of Megill's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.9%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Dodgers are +140 to cover, and the Mets are -170.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on June 3, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 30 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 25 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 28-31-0 against the spread.

The Mets have an 8-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, New York has gone 2-2 (50%).

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-36-2).

The Mets have collected a 30-29-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .661. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .368 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .621 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him second, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Mookie Betts is batting .254 with a .405 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 60 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Pages takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has a .502 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 26th in slugging.

Lindor enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 63 hits and a .384 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .536.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 walks while batting .234.

Brandon Nimmo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .232.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

