Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Thursday.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-62) vs. Miami Marlins (56-96)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)

LAD: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 12-7, 3.04 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 4-7, 4.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (12-7) for the Dodgers and Edward Cabrera (4-7) for the Marlins. Flaherty and his team are 14-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Marlins are 8-10-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.1%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Marlins moneyline has Los Angeles as a -225 favorite, while Miami is a +188 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -126 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Marlins contest on Sept. 19, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 83 times (63.8%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 17 of 24 games when listed as at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 84 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 76-74-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 52 of the 133 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Miami has an 8-15 record (winning just 34.8% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-64-6).

The Marlins have put together a 70-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 170 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .607, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .371.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .283 with 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Mookie Betts has 122 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Teoscar Hernandez has 29 home runs, 90 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a slugging percentage of .444 and has 119 hits, both team-best marks for the Marlins. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 97th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez's .307 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .420.

He is 76th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Xavier Edwards has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks while hitting .319.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/7/2023: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2023: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2023: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

