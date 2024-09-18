Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) vs. Miami Marlins (56-95)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | MIA: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | MIA: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-4, 3.70 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 3-5, 3.55 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Landon Knack (2-4) versus the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (3-5). Knack's team is 2-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Knack's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 6-7-0 ATS in Weathers' 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 6-4 record in Weathers' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.6%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +154 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Marlins are -100 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -120.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Marlins game on Sept. 18 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 82, or 63.6%, of the 129 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 34-22 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 83 of their 149 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 75-74-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 52 of the 132 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Miami has a record of 16-32 (33.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times this season for an 80-64-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 70-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 169 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks. He's batting .280 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 122 hits.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .269 with a .335 OBP and 90 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.447) and paces the Marlins in hits (119). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 92nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Jesus Sanchez paces his team with a .309 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .424.

His batting average is 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .260 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .321 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/7/2023: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2023: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2023: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2023: 11-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

