Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-10) vs. Miami Marlins (12-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSFL

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 2-2, 7.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Gonsolin did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. When Quantrill starts, the Marlins are 4-1-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 3-2 in Quantrill's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (72.9%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Marlins, Los Angeles is the favorite at -205, and Miami is +172 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -100 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -120.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on April 30, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (69.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 29 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 14-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've gone 10-16 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Miami has gone 3-8 (27.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 16-12-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 29 hits, batting .274 this season with 15 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .585.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Hernandez has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .925. He has a slash line of .290/.392/.533 this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ohtani brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .248 with a .514 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Mookie Betts has four home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Betts enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .225. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage is 120th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman's 23 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average is 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .293 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers has a .374 OBP to pace his team.

