Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mariners vs Dodgers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (81-67) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | LAD: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | LAD: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAD: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAD: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 13-5, 3.62 ERA vs Shelby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-0, 2.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the Mariners and Miller (1-0) for the Dodgers. Gilbert's team is 15-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gilbert's team has won 47.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-12). Miller and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.6%)

Mariners vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Dodgers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-180) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Mariners vs Dodgers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mariners are +120 to cover, and the Dodgers are -144.

Mariners vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Dodgers contest on September 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Mariners vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 21-11 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 75 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 148 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 69-79-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers are 8-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Dodgers have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-52-6).

The Dodgers have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 76-63-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has 174 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 11th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Rodriguez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .262 with 84 walks and 85 runs scored. He's slugging .422.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Crawford takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .159 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .451 slugging percentage and 89 RBI this year.

Cal Raleigh has 28 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has collected 167 hits, a team-high for the Dodgers. He's batting .310 and slugging .599 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Betts heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman's .416 on-base percentage and .576 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .338.

Including all qualified players, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy is batting .209 with 16 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 77 walks.

Will Smith is batting .265 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 62 walks.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Head to Head

9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

