Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

In MLB action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-76)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-1, 5.44 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 5.18 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Harrison (1-1, 5.18 ERA). Sheehan's team is 2-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sheehan's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Harrison starts, the Giants have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two Harrison starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.7%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +152 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -137 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants on September 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 76, or 63.3%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 28 of 42 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 78-65-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 31 of the 66 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, San Francisco has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-81-4).

The Giants have gone 66-86-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 171 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .310 with 78 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .410 and a slugging percentage of .595.

He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double and two walks.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .337/.414/.571 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .985.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy is batting .213 with a .496 slugging percentage and 102 RBI this year.

Muncy has recorded at least one base hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Will Smith has 18 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .358.

LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 108 hits with a .377 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .424.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Thairo Estrada has racked up a slugging percentage of .423, a team-best for the Giants.

J.D. Davis is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

Dodgers vs. Giants Head to Head

9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/6/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/5/2022: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/1/2022: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/24/2022: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/23/2022: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/22/2022: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/21/2022: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/12/2022: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/11/2022: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

