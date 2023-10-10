Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on October 11

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TBS

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | ARI: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | ARI: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | ARI: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | ARI: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Dodgers) - 13-11, 5.73 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-9, 5.72 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks. When Lynn starts, his team is 16-16-0 against the spread this season. When Lynn starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Diamondbacks are 11-8-0 ATS in Pfaadt's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 7-5 record in Pfaadt's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.6%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -144, and Arizona is +122 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are -100 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -120.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on October 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 83 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 62 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 86 of 156 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 84-72-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 44 of the 86 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.2%).

Arizona has a 19-24 record (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 165 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-86-7).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 91-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 179 hits, batting .307 this season with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .408 and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .976. He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.333/.475.

Will Smith is batting .261 with a .359 OBP and 76 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.506), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (161, while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Carroll takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

10/9/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/7/2023: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/30/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/28/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/8/2023: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-6 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 3/31/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

