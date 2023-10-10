Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on October 11
On Wednesday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: TBS
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | ARI: (+122)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | ARI: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Dodgers) - 13-11, 5.73 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-9, 5.72 ERA
The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks. When Lynn starts, his team is 16-16-0 against the spread this season. When Lynn starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Diamondbacks are 11-8-0 ATS in Pfaadt's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 7-5 record in Pfaadt's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (56.6%)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -144, and Arizona is +122 playing at home.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are -100 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -120.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on October 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 83 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 62 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 86 of 156 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 84-72-0 in 156 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won 44 of the 86 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.2%).
- Arizona has a 19-24 record (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 165 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-86-7).
- The Diamondbacks have collected a 91-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 179 hits, batting .307 this season with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .408 and a slugging percentage of .579.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .976. He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Max Muncy has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.333/.475.
- Will Smith is batting .261 with a .359 OBP and 76 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has put up a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.506), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (161, while batting .285).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Carroll takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is currently 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 10/9/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 10/7/2023: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/30/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/29/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/28/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/9/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/8/2023: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/1/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 3/31/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
