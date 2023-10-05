Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on October 7

Odds updated as of 7:39 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-198) | ARI: (+166)

LAD: (-198) | ARI: (+166) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | ARI: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | ARI: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 13-5, 2.46 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 3.39 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (13-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Kelly (12-8). Kershaw and his team have a record of 13-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Kershaw's team is 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 17-13-0 ATS record in Kelly's 30 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 7-8 in Kelly's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.2%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -198 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +166 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -120 to cover.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on October 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 83, or 63.4%, of the 131 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 25 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 84-70-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 42-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Arizona has gone 4-5 (44.4%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-85-7).

The Diamondbacks are 89-74-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 179 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .408 and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .334/.412/.571 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .984.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Will Smith is batting .261 with a .359 OBP and 76 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Smith heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.508), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (162, while batting .287).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/30/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/28/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/9/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/8/2023: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/31/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-6 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/27/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

