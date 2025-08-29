Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-57) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-69)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | ARI: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | ARI: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | ARI: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | ARI: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 3-2, 1.97 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-13, 5.13 ERA

The probable starters are Blake Snell (3-2) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (9-13) for the Diamondbacks. Snell's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 11-16-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.5%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-196) and Arizona as the underdog (+164) on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -125 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 29 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 68, or 58.6%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 29-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 65 of 132 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 56-76-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-28).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-59-6).

The Diamondbacks have a 62-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.608) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .247 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.373/.501.

Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 133 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .467.

Pages heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-best OBP (.391) and slugging percentage (.452). He's batting .290.

He ranks 14th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 120 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying players, he is 90th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is batting .289 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!