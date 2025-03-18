Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-0)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

6:10 a.m. ET Venue: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan Coverage: MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | CHC: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | CHC: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | CHC: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | CHC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto versus the Cubs and Shota Imanaga. Yamamoto and his team were 12-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Yamamoto and his team had a 15-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Imanaga pitched his team went 17-12-0 against the spread. Imanaga's team went 4-2 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.5%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cubs moneyline has Los Angeles as a -154 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cubs. The Dodgers are +106 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -128.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Cubs game on March 18 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers won in 99, or 65.6%, of the 151 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Los Angeles won 59 of 93 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Cubs won 36 of the 75 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (48%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer last year, Chicago went 11-5 (68.8%).

The Cubs played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-80-6).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani had 197 base hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .646 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 130 hits, an OBP of .372, plus a slugging percentage of .491.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner accumulated a slugging percentage of .373 and a batting average of .273 last season.

Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.

Seiya Suzuki racked up an OBP of .366 with 145 hits last season.

Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!