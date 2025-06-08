Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-27) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-28)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | STL: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 0-0, 5.17 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers and Michael McGreevy for the Cardinals. Kershaw and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Kershaw's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). McGreevy and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.9%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +124 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Dodgers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +106 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -128.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on June 8, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 32, or 60.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 23 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 64 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 28-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 21 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (56.8%).

St. Louis is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-28-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 35-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 74 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .635. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three walks.

Mookie Betts is batting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .354 with a .601 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Andy Pages is batting .288 with a .332 OBP and 39 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384, a slugging percentage of .447, and has 74 hits, all club-bests for the Cardinals (while batting .315).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Donovan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Masyn Winn has 10 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .277.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/21/2023: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!