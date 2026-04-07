Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TBS, SNET, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | TOR: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.75 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) for the Dodgers and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays. Yamamoto has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yamamoto's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Gausman has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays failed to cover in both chances. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Gausman starts this season.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.1%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -162, and Toronto is +136 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Blue Jays game on April 7, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (80%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won seven of nine games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in six of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Toronto has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +136 or longer.

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-0).

The Blue Jays have covered just 20% of their games this season, going 2-8-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 18 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .789. He's batting .474.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.

Pages has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .262 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks, while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualifiers, he is 73rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .262 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.372/.389.

Shohei Ohtani has three home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Ohtani has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has nine hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .243 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .419 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .353.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ernie Clement has accumulated a slugging percentage of .366, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Jesus Sanchez has a home run and two walks while batting .292.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/6/2026: 14-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/31/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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