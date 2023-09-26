Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Houston Texans -- whose pass defense was ranked 10th in the NFL last year (209.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Johnson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Texans.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Johnson vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.97

6.97 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.32

54.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 127th overall and 46th at his position, Johnson accumulated 94.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) in 2022.

Johnson picked up 48 yards receiving, on three catches (six targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In his best game last season, Johnson picked up 10.0 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 98 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In his second-best performance last year, Johnson picked up 8.4 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 84 yards -- in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- four catches, 21 yards, on five targets -- in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.

Johnson recorded 2.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 11 yards, on four targets -- in Week 4 against the New York Jets, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Texans Defensive Performance

Last year, Houston allowed three quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

10 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Texans last year.

Against Houston last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Texans didn't allow a player to throw three or more TDs against them in a contest last year.

Against Houston last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Texans allowed a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.

Last year, no player hauled in more than one TD pass versus Houston.

In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Texans allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.