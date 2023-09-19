Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose pass defense was ranked 29th in the league last year (242.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Johnson vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Johnson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 94.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) in 2022, Johnson ranked 127th in the league and 46th at his position.

Johnson picked up 48 yards receiving, on three catches (six targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In Week 15 last year versus the Carolina Panthers, Johnson posted a season-high 10.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 receptions, 98 yards.

Johnson's 8.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns -- eight receptions, 84 yards -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Johnson accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 21 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson recorded 2.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 11 yards, on four targets -- in Week 4 against the New York Jets, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Last season, Las Vegas allowed three quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Raiders surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Las Vegas last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Raiders allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Las Vegas last season, one player racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Raiders allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Las Vegas allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

On the ground, four players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

Against Las Vegas last season, 18 players ran for at least one TD.

The Raiders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

