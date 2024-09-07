Diontae Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Carolina Panthers' Diontae Johnson picked up 1.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 41st-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|101.7
|150
|43
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|125.9
|108
|36
Diontae Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, Johnson posted a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1.9
|6
|2
|19
|0
Diontae Johnson vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Diontae Johnson
|87
|51
|717
|5
|10
|Adam Thielen
|137
|103
|1014
|4
|14
|Jonathan Mingo
|85
|43
|418
|0
|3
|Chuba Hubbard
|44
|39
|233
|0
|1
