NFL

Diontae Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Diontae Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Carolina Panthers' Diontae Johnson picked up 1.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 41st-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points101.715043
2024 Projected Fantasy Points125.910836

Diontae Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, Johnson posted a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints1.962190

Diontae Johnson vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Diontae Johnson8751717510
Adam Thielen1371031014414
Jonathan Mingo854341803
Chuba Hubbard443923301

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

