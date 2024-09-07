Diontae Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Carolina Panthers' Diontae Johnson picked up 1.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 41st-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 101.7 150 43 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 125.9 108 36

Diontae Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, Johnson posted a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1.9 6 2 19 0

Diontae Johnson vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Diontae Johnson 87 51 717 5 10 Adam Thielen 137 103 1014 4 14 Jonathan Mingo 85 43 418 0 3 Chuba Hubbard 44 39 233 0 1

