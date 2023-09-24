Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Yankees in MLB action on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) vs. New York Yankees (78-76)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 16-8, 3.60 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 3-6, 5.90 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (16-8, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA). Gallen and his team have a record of 17-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Gallen's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-8). The Yankees have a 3-9-0 record against the spread in Rodon's starts. The Yankees have a 2-2 record in Rodon's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. New York is -184 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Yankees contest on September 24 has been set at 7, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 153 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 83-70-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees are 26-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has gone 24-27 (47.1%).

The Yankees have had an over/under set by bookmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-78-6).

The Yankees have collected a 76-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 153 hits and an OBP of .362 this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season. He's batting .279.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Marte brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Christian Walker is batting .261 with a .496 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Walker enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up an on-base percentage of .343, a slugging percentage of .457, and has 154 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .271).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 45th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 35 home runs and 80 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .401.

Anthony Volpe has 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .209.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 54 walks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Head to Head

9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

