Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

On Thursday in the MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-98)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

ARI: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

ARI: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Jarvis (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA vs Touki Toussaint (White Sox) - 4-7, 5.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Bryce Jarvis (2-0) to the mound, while Toussaint (4-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Jarvis did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox are 6-8-0 ATS in Toussaint's 14 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-8 record in Toussaint's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (55%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

Arizona is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Arizona is -110 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-White Sox on September 28, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 43, or 59.7%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won 15 of 18 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 70 of 157 chances this season.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 86-71-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 33-72 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.4% of those games).

Chicago is 11-24 (winning only 31.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

In the 155 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-79-8).

The White Sox have collected a 76-79-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (159) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .263 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 64th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ketel Marte has collected 156 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 71st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Vaughn takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has a .327 OBP while slugging .359. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .263.

Including all qualified players, he is 64th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .276 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

