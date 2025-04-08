Diamondbacks vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MASN2

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

ARI: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 10.00 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-2, 9.72 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (1-1) versus the Orioles and Charlie Morton (0-2). Kelly has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kelly's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Morton has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles failed to cover in both opportunities. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Morton start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Orioles, Arizona is the favorite at -124, and Baltimore is +106 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -192.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Orioles game on April 8 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won two of six games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in six of their 11 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have gone 4-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-4-0).

The Orioles are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez has a double, five home runs and six walks while hitting .162. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .595.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 161st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .308.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 36th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.628) and total hits (12) this season.

Carroll takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .791. He has a slash line of .300/.391/.400 this season.

Naylor brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has put up a team-best OBP (.419), and leads the Orioles in hits (10). He's batting .286 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 84th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is batting .275 with three home runs and four walks.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Head to Head

4/7/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/12/2024: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2024: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/10/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

