Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-49) vs. Washington Nationals (52-51)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | WSH: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | WSH: (+104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

ARI: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 2.62 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Nationals) - 0-1, 8.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) for the Diamondbacks and Carson Palmquist (0-1) for the Nationals. Rodríguez's team is 13-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Nationals have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Palmquist's starts. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Palmquist starts this season -- they lost each time.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (56.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Diamondbacks are +134 to cover, and the Nationals are -162.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Nationals game on July 24 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won 18 of 28 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 56-46-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 78 total times this season. They've finished 39-39 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Washington has a 32-34 record (winning 48.5% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-40-4).

The Nationals have a 58-43-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 93 hits. He is batting .251 this season and has 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Carroll takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .236 with 63 walks and 48 runs scored.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .270 with a .315 OBP and 49 RBI for Arizona this season.

Vargas has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .397, a slugging percentage of .551, and has 107 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .270).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .286 with 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 15 walks while batting .280.

Daylen Lile is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

6/7/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/5/2026: 14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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