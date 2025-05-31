Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-30) vs. Washington Nationals (27-30)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Fox Sports 1, ARID, and MASN2

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

ARI: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

ARI: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.90 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 1-3, 5.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (7-3) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (1-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Soroka starts, the Nationals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 1-4 in Soroka's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (72.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -200 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Diamondbacks are +105 to cover, and the Nationals are -126.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Nationals on May 31, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 56 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 25-31-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 54.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-20).

Washington is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

In the 55 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-26-1).

The Nationals have covered 56.4% of their games this season, going 31-24-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .447.

He is 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (61) this season while batting .258 with 33 extra-base hits. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 79th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carroll enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .136 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has hit six homers with a team-high .451 SLG this season.

Naylor takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-best OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.579), and leads the Nationals in hits (62, while batting .287).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 15 RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .254 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has nine doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .230.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/20/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/19/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/18/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

