Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-5)
- Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN2 and ARID
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-146) | WSH: (+124)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA
The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jake Irvin for the Nationals. Pfaadt and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pfaadt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Irvin has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Irvin start this season -- they lost.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.1%)
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Diamondbacks, Washington is the underdog at +124, and Arizona is -146 playing on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -128.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Nationals game on April 4 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -146 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have put together a 1-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).
- Washington has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer without earning a win.
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-4-0).
- The Nationals have put together a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 16.7% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Eugenio Suarez has six hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .250 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .917.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 29th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor has an OPS of .873, fueled by an OBP of .433 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.
- Gurriel has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- Keibert Ruiz has racked up eight hits with a .435 on-base percentage and a .714 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .381.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Ruiz heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last six outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
- C.J. Abrams is hitting .280 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He is 55th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Nate Lowe has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .304.
- Amed Rosario is hitting .375 with a home run.
