Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-5)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-146) | WSH: (+124)

ARI: (-146) | WSH: (+124) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

ARI: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jake Irvin for the Nationals. Pfaadt and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pfaadt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Irvin has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Irvin start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Diamondbacks, Washington is the underdog at +124, and Arizona is -146 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -128.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Nationals game on April 4 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -146 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 1-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

Washington has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer without earning a win.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-4-0).

The Nationals have put together a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 16.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez has six hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .250 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .917.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 29th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .873, fueled by an OBP of .433 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Gurriel has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Keibert Ruiz has racked up eight hits with a .435 on-base percentage and a .714 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .381.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Ruiz heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last six outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .280 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 55th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nate Lowe has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .304.

Amed Rosario is hitting .375 with a home run.

