Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56) vs. Miami Marlins (46-80)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-164) | MIA: (+138)

ARI: (-164) | MIA: (+138) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-108) | MIA: +1.5 (-111)

ARI: -1.5 (-108) | MIA: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 6.25 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 2-7, 5.88 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Jordan Montgomery (8-6) versus the Marlins and Roddery Munoz (2-7). Montgomery and his team are 7-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Montgomery starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-1. The Marlins have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Munoz's starts. The Marlins have a 3-11 record in Munoz's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Marlins moneyline has Arizona as a -164 favorite, while Miami is a +138 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-108 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -111 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Marlins on August 21 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 42, or 63.6%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 19 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 64-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 42-66 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

Miami is 20-37 (winning only 35.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-53-4).

The Marlins have gone 58-67-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .397.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Joc Pederson has collected 85 base hits, an OBP of .403 and a slugging percentage of .555 this season.

Pederson brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Josh Bell has been key for Arizona with 110 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up an on-base percentage of .299, a slugging percentage of .471, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Marlins (while batting .248).

He ranks 78th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while hitting .343.

Otto Lopez is batting .237 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/8/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/16/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

