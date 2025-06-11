Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Seattle Mariners.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (33-34) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and ROOT Sports NW

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | SEA: (+116)

ARI: (-136) | SEA: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182)

ARI: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.70 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-3, 2.83 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) for the Diamondbacks and Bryan Woo (5-3) for the Mariners. Rodriguez and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. The Mariners have a 5-7-0 ATS record in Woo's 12 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have a 3-2 record in Woo's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +116 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -182.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Mariners contest on June 11 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 50%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 32 of 64 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 30-34-0 against the spread in their 64 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have put together a 12-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

Seattle has gone 6-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (60%).

The Mariners have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-27-3).

The Mariners are 28-37-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 69 hits, batting .260 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two triples, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .268 with 38 walks and 34 runs scored. He's slugging .421.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has hit eight homers with a team-high .466 SLG this season.

Naylor has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .224 with a .298 OBP and 48 RBI for Arizona this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 64 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .264 and slugging .632 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .412 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford a has .401 on-base percentage to pace the Mariners.

Jorge Polanco is batting .263 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Head to Head

6/10/2025: 10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2025: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/28/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

